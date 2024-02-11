Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Commemorates The Poet Of Life: Mohammed Bin Hadir On 15 February

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 11 February 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host a poetry evening to revive the legacy of the late poet Mohammed bin Hadir, one of the iconic symbols of Arabic poetry, on Thursday, 15 February, at 7 pm. This comes within the framework of its strategy and vision to revive culture, enhance literary legacy, enrich cultural life, and encourage intellectual and literary interaction among community members.

The panel discussion reviving his legacy will be presented by Dr. Shihab Ghanem, a poet and critic known for his research in Arabic literature, and Mouwfaq Al-Ani, who enjoyed a close friendship with the late poet. The session will also be attended by an elite group of literary and cultural figures, and will be accompanied by poetic readings and music performed by poet Ateeq Al Qubaisi and artist Tariq Al-Menhali.

The session will shed light on the memorable impact that the poet Mohammed bin Hadir left on the literary scene, by reviewing his notable productions and poetic works, and researching how he was affected and influenced by the social and cultural environment in which he lived. It will also discuss how he used poetry to explore the human spirit and express the meaning of life and existence.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library invites poetry lovers, and literature and culture enthusiasts to join this rich and free cultural evening, to explore a world of creativity that would inspire current and future generations. The session is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the human and cultural values that can bring us together at a time when there is an urgent need for cultural understanding.

Visitors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library can know more details and information about the library's workshops, seminars, and events held throughout the year and register and attend them for free, through the official website mbrl, and by following the library's social media channels.