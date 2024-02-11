Vishal Aditya Singh: Read Mythological Books, Reduced Weight For Role Of Lord Parashuraam

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who will play the lead in 'Bhagwaan Parashuraam', shared details about his preparation for the role, saying he has read many mythological books, and reduced his weight by three to four kgs.

'Bhagwaan Parashuraam' starring Vishal, Ishita Ganguly, and Navina Bole, tells the unknown story of a God whose presence is recognised but not entirely explored.

The devotional series will showcase the journey of Lord Parashuraam - the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Putting light on his preparation for this role, the actor said:“As far as preparation for this character is concerned, I read many mythological books so that I can do justice to this great character of mine and I also reduced my weight by 3 to 4 kg.”

“Although I am always conscious about my fitness, but for this character I paid more attention. My look makes this character even more realistic which makes me even more eager to know the story of Lord Parashuraam and be a part of it,” he added.

The show aims to display the glory of a god who has had a lot of incredible achievements but people are still not aware of his prestige.

'Bhagwaan Parashuraam' airs on Star Bharat.

