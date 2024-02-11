Clinton faces disruptions during lecture on conflict-related sexual violence, as pro-Palestine demonstrators heckled her labeling her "war criminal"

(MENAFN) In a recent incident at Columbia University in New York, former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced disruptions during a lecture on conflict-related sexual violence, as pro-Palestine demonstrators heckled her, labeling her a "war criminal" and asserting that she "will burn" for her actions in the Middle East.



As Clinton took the stage to address the audience, one protester shouted accusations, accusing her of being a war criminal and referencing the consequences of her actions in Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine. The heckler was escorted out of the theater but continued to express strong condemnation, emphasizing that people worldwide, including Americans, would never forgive her.



A second protester interrupted Clinton's speech, alleging that she had exploited sexual violence in Libya to justify United States militarization. The demonstrator criticized Clinton for not addressing sexual violence in Palestine, highlighting a perceived inconsistency in her advocacy against sexual violence.



In response, Clinton acknowledged the right to protest but emphasized that such actions should not disrupt events or classes, setting standards for conduct in the academic environment.



Clinton, who served as Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013 under President Barack Obama, faced criticism for her role in advocating for military interventions during her tenure. The incident at Columbia University reflects ongoing scrutiny of her foreign policy decisions, particularly in regions like Libya, where United States-backed rebels deposed and executed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.



The disruption sheds light on the challenges political figures may face when addressing sensitive topics, as well as the continued impact of controversial policies on public perception.



The article delves into the details of the protest, exploring the grievances expressed by demonstrators and the broader context of Clinton's legacy, both domestically and internationally.





