Ariana Grande And Joe Biden Are 2021'S Most Liked Celebrities

The president and the popstar are set to officially be crowned the internet's most popular celebrities, achieving the most liked tweet and Instagram post respectively of 2021.

Amid continued Covid restrictions, social media has once again come to be the primary way most of us have interacted with each other and our favorite celebs over the past year, so this New Year is the perfect time to look back at what united us all online in 2021.

Shortly after being sworn into office, the 45th POTUS tweeted 'It's a new day in America,' effectively summing up the relief of half the nation. The tweet has racked up 4 million likes, making it the most-liked tweet of 2021, as well as the third most-liked tweet of all time.

From the commander of the US military to a completely different kind of Army, it's BTS who take the win for the most retweeted tweet of 2021, with a wholesome video of the band singing along at a Harry Styles concert retweeted more than 1.1 million times.

But on Instagram, one star's happily-ever-after won the day, with Ariana Grande's post showing off the details of her wedding to Dalton Gomez receiving more than 26.7 million likes, making it the most popular celebrity Instagram post of the year.

