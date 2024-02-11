Hungary calls threat to confiscate Russian money as ‘communist’

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has voiced strong opposition to the European Union's (EU) proposed seizure of interest payments from frozen Russian assets, likening the move to communism in an interview with RIA Novosti on Thursday. The European Union is currently under pressure from the United States and its allies to explore avenues for seizing hundreds of billions of euros in sovereign Russian funds.



When asked about Hungary's stance on supporting the initiative to utilize profits from frozen Russian central bank assets, Szijjarto expressed reservations, noting that such measures trigger concerns reminiscent of the communist era in Hungary. He emphasized that Budapest has not received concrete plans on the implementation of this initiative but expressed openness to reviewing and discussing them if presented.



The European Union's plan involves accessing billions of euros in interest payments generated from frozen Russian assets, a move that has drawn criticism from Hungary due to perceived historical associations. Szijjarto's comments reflect concerns about the potential negative impact of such measures on current diplomatic relations and underscore the delicate balance between financial strategies and political sensitivities.



Last week, reports revealed that Euroclear, the Belgium-based clearinghouse holding the largest share of frozen Russian assets, amassed nearly EUR4.4 billion (USD4.74 billion) in net interest earnings from sanctioned Russian accounts in the previous year. Euroclear is estimated to be holding a significant EUR196.6 billion in Russian assets, primarily belonging to the country's central bank.



Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022, the United States and its allies have collectively frozen an estimated USD300 billion in Russian assets. While European Union ambassadors have agreed in principle to the idea of using profits from sanctioned assets to support Ukraine, no official implementation has taken place yet.



The article delves into Hungary's critique of the European Union's approach, exploring the historical and political dimensions that contribute to the foreign minister's concerns. It highlights the broader geopolitical implications of the European Union's plan to seize Russian assets, with a focus on the delicate balance between addressing the conflict in Ukraine and respecting the varied perspectives within the European Union







