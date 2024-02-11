White house warns about calling Biden old with weak memory

(MENAFN) In a rare Friday press briefing, the White House's Office of the General Counsel criticized a report by United States special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated allegations of President Joe Biden mishandling classified documents. The report, while recommending no charges against Biden, came under scrutiny for describing the president as having "diminished faculties in advancing age," a characterization deemed by the White House as beyond the prosecutor's mandate.



During the briefing, Ian Sams, spokesman for the Office of the General Counsel, took issue with Hur's inclusion of age-related remarks in the report, questioning the relevance of such comments when the investigation yielded no charges. Sams emphasized that the report seemed to engage in "gratuitous and inappropriate criticisms of the president."



While not disputing Hur's intentions, Vice President Kamala Harris suggested that the special counsel's description of Biden was "politically motivated" and asserted that it was factually inaccurate. Harris emphasized the expectation of a higher level of integrity from a prosecutor in such situations, expressing disappointment in the report's content.



Robert Hur, initially appointed United States Attorney for the District of Maryland by then-President Donald Trump in 2018, resigned three years later. He returned to government service in early 2023 when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed him as special counsel for the classified documents investigation involving President Biden.



As debates unfold regarding the appropriateness of including age-related comments in an investigative report, the episode raises questions about the intersection of legal scrutiny and political discourse. The article delves into the implications of the report on Biden's reputation, highlighting reactions from the White House and Vice President Harris, as well as the broader considerations surrounding the role of special counsels in high-profile investigations.



