Neena Gupta Posts Picture For ‘Trolling’; Fans Call Her ‘Rockstar’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta, who is not only celebrated for her acting prowess but is also revered for her sense of style, has shared a picture, hinting at a playful take on "trolling."

With a career spanning four decades, Neena has effortlessly carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon, captivating audiences with her unique fashion choices.

The 'Badhaai Ho' fame actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 1.3 million followers on the Instagram. She has shared a new picture of herself wearing white shorts and matching shirt.

The 'Uunchai' actress rounded off her look by tying her hair in a bun, sunglasses, a silver neck piece, sling bag and white sneakers.

Neena is posing confidently for the camera, and captioned it as:“A picture for trolling.”

The post received love from fans as they wrote:“Caption for many of us this picture is inspiring.”

One user said:“Picture of confidence.”

Another fan commented:“You are a rockstar... keep shining.”

One fan added:“Just looking like a wow.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in the movie 'Mast Mein Rehna Ka', alongside Jackie Shroff. She also featured in the mystery thriller web series 'Charlie Chopra'.

--IANS

sp/kvd