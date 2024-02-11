(MENAFN) In a recent report by the Financial Times, it has been revealed that Ukrainian frontline units are resorting to rationing artillery rounds due to a critical shortage of Western-caliber ammunition.



The situation has escalated to a point where unnamed European Union and United States officials have described it as a "gap in the hose." According to a senior NATO diplomat, the desperation faced by Ukrainians on the front lines is even more severe than acknowledged publicly.



The Financial Times claims to have seen a letter from Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to European Union foreign policy head Josep Borrell, expressing growing concern over the worsening shortages. Umerov emphasized the age-old military adage that "the side with the most ammunition usually wins." He revealed that Ukraine's absolute critical daily minimum requirement stands at 6,000 shells, yet the military has only been able to fire about a third of that.



Adding to the gravity of the situation, a Pentagon official characterized the scenario as "a very grim" one. The inability of the United States to send additional ammunition from its stockpiles or commission new rounds from the industry hinges on the necessity for Congressional approval, creating further complications for Ukraine.



The aid package for Ukraine, totaling USD60 billion, faced delays as it was bundled with funding for Israel and the United States-Mexico border, ultimately getting stuck in Congress due to domestic political concerns. Although the foreign aid portion of the bill recently advanced in the Senate, the critical situation on Ukraine's front lines underscores the urgency of addressing the ammunition shortage promptly.



Furthermore, the Pentagon's own stockpiles of 155mm ammunition dwindled by last summer, leading President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions. However, this decision reportedly upset several NATO allies who had previously banned the use of such munitions.



As the world watches the unfolding crisis, the precarious state of Ukraine's ammunition reserves highlights the pressing need for swift international action to address the escalating conflict and ensure the country's defense capabilities.





