Kuwait's Qadsiya Achieves 6Th Place In West Asian Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti's Qadsiya achieved 6th place in the 2nd West Asian Volleyball Championship held in Sohar, Oman, after losing to Al-Seeb, by three clean rounds.

The match was held at Sohar Sports stadium as part of the competitions for the 5-8 rankings of the tournament, involving 10 teams, due to conclude on Sunday.

The Omani team Al-Seeb came in 5th place, while the Omani team Sohar ranked 7th after its victory over UAE team Bani Yas, which ranked 8th in the tournament.

Saudi team Al-Ibtisam achieved 9th place after its victory over the Jordanian team Shabab Al-Hussein, which ranked 10th in the tournment.

The Kuwaiti team Al-Kuwait is due to play against the Qatari Al-Rayyan, champion of the 2023 tournament, in the final match to determine the 1st and 2nd places, while the Bahraini team Al-Ahli is scheduled to play against Al-Arabi for the 3rd and 4th places.

Al-Rayyan team won the title of the first edition of the tournament, which was held in Amman, Jordan in 2023. (end)

