Kuwait's Qadsiya Achieves 6Th Place In West Asian Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti's Qadsiya achieved 6th place in the 2nd West Asian Volleyball Championship held in Sohar, Oman, after losing to Al-Seeb, by three clean rounds.
The match was held at Sohar Sports stadium as part of the competitions for the 5-8 rankings of the tournament, involving 10 teams, due to conclude on Sunday.
The Omani team Al-Seeb came in 5th place, while the Omani team Sohar ranked 7th after its victory over UAE team Bani Yas, which ranked 8th in the tournament.
Saudi team Al-Ibtisam achieved 9th place after its victory over the Jordanian team Shabab Al-Hussein, which ranked 10th in the tournment.
The Kuwaiti team Al-Kuwait is due to play against the Qatari Al-Rayyan, champion of the 2023 tournament, in the final match to determine the 1st and 2nd places, while the Bahraini team Al-Ahli is scheduled to play against Al-Arabi for the 3rd and 4th places.
Al-Rayyan team won the title of the first edition of the tournament, which was held in Amman, Jordan in 2023. (end)
nfa
MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107837838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.