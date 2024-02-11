Arab League Chief Pays Tribute To 3 UAE Martyrs, One Bahraini Who Fell In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit mourned on Sunday death of three UAE military servicemen and a Bahraini military officer who died as a result of a terrorist act in Somalia.

The secretary general said in a statement that they were killed during their training of Somali armed forces as part of the military cooperation between Somalia and the two Gulf states.

He offered condolences to the families of the martyrs, prayed for Allah's mercy for their souls and wished the injured quick recovery. (end)

