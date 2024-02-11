               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab League Chief Pays Tribute To 3 UAE Martyrs, One Bahraini Who Fell In Somalia


2/11/2024 6:10:50 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit mourned on Sunday death of three UAE military servicemen and a Bahraini military officer who died as a result of a terrorist act in Somalia.
The secretary general said in a statement that they were killed during their training of Somali armed forces as part of the military cooperation between Somalia and the two Gulf states.
He offered condolences to the families of the martyrs, prayed for Allah's mercy for their souls and wished the injured quick recovery. (end)
mfm



MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107837837

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search