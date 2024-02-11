Report from US Department of Justice probing Biden's mishandling of classified documents sparked concerns implications for his reelection campaign

(MENAFN) The recent report from the United States Department of Justice special counsel, Robert Hur, investigating President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents, has sparked concerns about the potential implications for his reelection campaign. The findings, released on Thursday, suggest that Biden averted criminal prosecution due in part to his alleged declining mental acuity. Hur acknowledged that evidence showed Biden "willfully retained and disclosed" classified materials but argued against criminal charges, citing difficulties in convincing a jury to convict someone portrayed as an "elderly man with a poor memory."



The report's focus on Biden's memory lapses, including instances where he couldn't recall specific details such as the years he served as vice president or when his son Beau died, has added fuel to existing concerns about the 81-year-old president's fitness for another term. In response, Biden vehemently defended his memory during a press conference but later made an error by mistakenly referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the leader of Mexico.



Political strategist David Axelrod, who played a key role in Barack Obama's presidential victories, emphasized the potential damage caused by the report to Biden's reelection bid. Axelrod noted that such revelations can quickly amplify preexisting suspicions and become significant challenges in political campaigns. As Biden faces scrutiny over his cognitive abilities, the report's findings add a layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse surrounding the president's eligibility for a second term.





