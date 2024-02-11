Ukraine To Proceed With More Strikes Targeting Russian Infrastructure In Occupied Crimea - Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will pursue its current war strategy and keep destroying Russia's infrastructure in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was stated by the spokesman for Ukraine's Navy, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, who spoke on the air of Espreso TV, Ukrinform reports.

"Our strategy is unlikely to change. I'm not ready to offer any 100% predictions regarding the strategy of Ukraine's Armed Forces because it's a higher level thing. But on our part, we didn't alter our plans," Pletenchuk said.

According to the Navy spokesman, most likely, point strikes will continue as“Russian infrastructure in Crimea will not burn itself down, the bridge will not destroy itself, although the latter is a good question. It is more difficult with ships as they usually have positive buoyancy and need some help.”

The spokesman added that Russia is running a powerful psyop targeting audiences in Ukraine's south.

"The Russian psyop promotes narratives that Ukraine will abandon its south in line with some agreements. I hear that often, every few months," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of January 31, reports first circulated on social media of a fire breaking out in the area of the Belbek airfield following a series of explosions.

Ukraine's Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed this was the strike precisely targeting the airfield.