Russians Now More Often Pulling Up Armored Support For Infantry Assaults - General Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces are increasingly adding armored fighting vehicles to the scheme of their assault efforts, which previously mostly involved infantry.

That's according to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Commander of the Tavria Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.

The overall situation in the Tavria operational area remains tense, the general wrote on Telegram, adding that Ukraine's forces retain control.

"We see the enemy's goal – seizing Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, and territories they lost last summe – at any cost and as soon as possible. The enemy is increasingly adding armored groups to infantry assault efforts. But the Ukrainian forces firmly hold their defenses. Russian aggressors are being actively eliminated or captured, including by our fresh replenishments we have pulled up," the commander noted.

Russia's military death toll over the past week amounted to 458. Twenty-five units of enemy equipment were destroyed (excluding UAVs). These include nine main battle tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems, two trucks, and a unit of specialized equipment.

"Also, an ammunition warehouse was blown up. Another important site was hit and 139 UAVs of various types were either immobilized or downed," Tarnavskyi said.

According to the commander, over the past day, the enemy has launched 25 airstrikes and missile strikes. They also went for 57 assault missions and conducted 663 artillery strikes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing General Tarnavskyi as saying, the Russians seek to gain control over the Ukrainian supply routes in the Avdiivka area.