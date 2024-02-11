Landslide Occurred In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, One Person Saved (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11.
The hotline
"112" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan
received information that one person was caught in a landslide in
the city of Fuzuli, Trend reports citing the ministry.
In connection with the information received, the forces of the
State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were
immediately deployed to the scene of the incident.
When assessing the operational situation on site, it was
established that one citizen found himself underground as a result
of a landslide that occurred during restoration work on an
underground gas pipeline.
As a result of urgent and urgent measures taken, the citizen was
saved.
