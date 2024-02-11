               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Landslide Occurred In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, One Person Saved (VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The hotline "112" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan received information that one person was caught in a landslide in the city of Fuzuli, Trend reports citing the ministry.

In connection with the information received, the forces of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident.

When assessing the operational situation on site, it was established that one citizen found himself underground as a result of a landslide that occurred during restoration work on an underground gas pipeline.

As a result of urgent and urgent measures taken, the citizen was saved.

