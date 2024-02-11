Irish sports team rejects handshake with Israeli rivals

(MENAFN) In a EuroBasket 2025 qualifying game in Latvia, the Irish women's basketball team made headlines by refusing to shake hands with their Israeli opponents, sparking a debate on sportsmanship, diplomacy, and accusations of anti-Semitism. The controversy began when Israeli player Dor Saar accused the Irish team of being "quite anti-Semitic" in an interview published by the Israeli Basketball Association. The accusation led Basketball Ireland to announce a break from the customary pre-game rituals, such as exchanging gifts and formal handshakes, opting for a different approach during the Irish national anthem.



The tensions escalated as Basketball Ireland reported Saar's comments to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), denouncing them as "inflammatory and wholly inaccurate." The Irish organization had initially expressed concerns about the situation in Gaza and sought discussions with FIBA regarding the possibility of withdrawing from two scheduled games against Israel. However, FIBA warned that such a move would result in substantial fines and exclusion from EuroBasket 2025 and 2027.



The incident raises questions about the intersection of sports, politics, and social issues, with the Irish team's gesture being interpreted as a form of protest against Israeli policies. The accusations of anti-Semitism have added complexity to the situation, prompting a broader conversation about the role of sports in reflecting and navigating geopolitical tensions. As the controversy unfolds, it brings attention to the challenges sports organizations face in balancing athletic competition with broader societal concerns and diplomatic considerations.



