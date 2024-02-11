Bahrain Defense Force Mourns Death Of Bahraini, Emirati Servicemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- The General Command of Bahrain Defense Force mourned Sunday the death of one of its servicemen, Major Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, along with three of the United Arab Emirates' armed forces.

They passed away after a terrorist act while conducting training missions in Somalia, mentioned the force in statement.

The force condoled families of the victims and wished those injured of the Emirati armed forces a speedy recovery. (end)

kne













MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107837804