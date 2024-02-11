Hit Podcasts Heal Hearts: 'These Fukken Feelings Podcast©' And 'Trauma Is Expensive©' Soar In Rankings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Two podcasts, 'These Fukken Feelings Podcast©' & 'Trauma is Expensive©,' shine in rankings, offering a community for healing and growth."

- Micah Bravery

COHOES, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a time where the quest for personal betterment and collective healing takes center stage, two groundbreaking podcasts, "These Fukken Feelings Podcast ©" and "Trauma is Expensive ©," have captivated hearts and minds, soaring to remarkable heights in podcast rankings and becoming beacons of hope for listeners worldwide.

These Fukken Feelings Podcast©

With the release of its electrifying third season, "These Fukken Feelings Podcast" has breached Spotify's charts, standing proudly at rank 31 in the Health and Fitness category and at a commendable 168 across all podcasts. It's a testament to the power of raw, unfiltered dialogue on life's highs and lows, guiding listeners on a journey through emotional landscapes with empathy and honesty.

Hosts bursting with character, unapologetic humor, and compassionate insight, dive into discussions that resonate, providing a much-needed laugh, a shoulder to lean on, or that spark of encouragement to tackle another day. The podcast's blend of humor and heart has evidently struck a chord, cementing its status on Apple Podcasts and forging an unbreakable bond with its audience, who have chosen "These Fukken Feelings Podcast©" as their partner in the healing process.

The show's dedicated fan base proves that humanity craves connection, understanding, and a space to navigate the complexity of their feelings. Whether through a cathartic chuckle or an "aha!" moment of self-realization, "These Fukken Feelings Podcast©" promises to be a guiding light on the often murky path toward emotional well-being.

Trauma is Expensive©

Joining the ranks with thunderous impact is the fledgling yet fierce "Trauma is Expensive." Just five episodes in since its New Year's launch, this raw and revelatory podcast has already climbed to top 50 status in Health and Fitness and top 25 in the Mental Health category on podcast platforms. Breaking the silence on the true cost of unresolved trauma, the show makes an audacious entrance into the realm of healing arts.

Navigating through creative challenges and experimenting with its narrative structure, "Trauma is Expensive©" eschews the polished script for authentic discourse. Its organic and unscripted approach has resonated with listeners, providing valuable insights into the real-life implications of psychological wounds.

The podcast bravely underscores the message that the price of carrying unresolved pain can be insidious, and often higher than we anticipate-financially, emotionally, and spiritually. Yet, its conversational style and willingness to wade into the messy, uncharted waters of healing communicate a powerful truth: we're all in this together, and it's okay not to have all the answers.

As we approach the sensitive topic of Valentine's Day, a time rife with emotional triggers for many, "Trauma is Expensive©" vows to shine a light on these challenges with empathy and understanding in its latest episode released every Monday. The aim is not just to discuss but to equip listeners with the tools to navigate such complexities.

An Invitation to Journey Together

These high rankings and ever-growing listenership of both podcasts reveal an invigorating fact: individuals are yearning for healing and transformation. The profound impact of each episode only mirrors society's readiness to embark on a path to recovery and wholeness.

You're invited to get cozy, perhaps with a cup of tea or your pet curled up by your side, and tune into "These Fukken Feelings Podcast." New visual episodes grace screens every Wednesday on YouTube and Facebook Watch, while listeners can indulge audibly across all major podcast platforms. Witness the unfolding of real stories and heart-to-heart conversations that promise to leave you moved, amused, and a step closer to your own healing.

And for those seeking a solely audible experience, "Trauma is Expensive" awaits you every Monday. Dive into the depths of the human psyche and discover the power of authenticity. Catch up on previous episodes that serve as stepping stones on the journey to inner peace and societal healing.

As both podcasts flourish, their creators extend a sincere thank you to their devoted listeners. It's their shared laughter, tears, and revelations that have transformed these podcasts into sanctuaries of growth and healing. The vision for these auditory platforms is clear-to create communities where every listener finds solace in the knowledge that they are not alone.

The Promise of Growth

The enduring promise from the creators steadfast: to continue to ride the waves of candid storytelling and genuine connection. Through trials, triumphs, and trivialities of production, "These Fukken Feelings" and "Trauma is Expensive" pledge to deliver content that speaks not just to the mind, but to the soul.

So, to both steadfast fans and newcomers alike, the invitation stands: Join in, press play, and let the healing tapestry of these exceptional podcasts enrich your life. Take the first step towards understanding that it's time to mend-not just as individuals, but as a society. Begin your journey with "These Fukken Feelings" and "Trauma is Expensive"-because healing starts with us, one episode, one story, one truth at a time.

Discover the powerful conversations that everyone is tuning into for inspiration, solidarity, and a dose of reality wrapped in compassion. It's a podcast experience where every download is a step toward a healthier mental and emotional state for all of us. Here's where tears meet laughter, heartache meets hope, and everyone finds a piece of themselves in the stories shared.

Remember, new episodes of "These Fukken Feelings Podcast" are available every Wednesday for your eyes and ears, and the resonant truths of "Trauma is Expensive" greet you every Monday in crisp audio. Don't let past episodes slip by-they're timeless resources for anyone on the healing path.

Join us as we celebrate this phenomenal success-a success that belongs to every listener, every silent supporter, and every individual who believes that it's never too late to address what's buried within. "These Fukken Feelings" and "Trauma is Expensive" are more than just podcasts; they're a movement towards a future where personal well-being is front and center.

So, what are you waiting for? Let's heal, let's laugh, and let's grow together. Tune in now

