Actress, Alise Willis, Ignites Luxury Candle Line“Burn Chic”

Burnt Brown Suga, a signature scent is a favorite of Burn Chic's customers

Actress Alise Willis, known for her roles in“Echoes” and“Ruthless,” ventures into luxury candles with Burn Chic.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Actress and model, Alise Willis , renowned for her captivating performances in the Netflix series“Echoes” and Tyler Perry's“Ruthless,” is making waves in the world of luxury candles with the debut of Burn Chic .Infused with Willis's passion for candle making and fueled by the encouragement of her inner circle, Burn Chic embodies sophistication and elegance in every flicker. Willis's creative touch imbues each candle with a unique blend of aromas, promising a sensory journey unlike any other.What distinguishes Burn Chic is not only its enchanting scents but also its meticulous attention to aesthetic refinement. Housed in exquisite vessels, these candles serve as both a source of illumination and a statement piece, adding a touch of opulence to any setting.Yet, the allure of Burn Chic extends beyond its visual appeal. With a wick that burns for an impressive 70 plus hours, these candles offer enduring fragrances that envelop spaces in warmth and luxury, creating an ambiance that lingers long after the flame has extinguished.Alise Willis invites you to indulge in the allure of Burn Chic-a manifestation of passion, creativity, and luxury. Illuminate your surroundings with the essence of Burn Chic.Website: BurnchicInstagram: @burnchicFor media inquiries, please contact:[The Vision Agency- ...]

