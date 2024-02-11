UP Team Visits Gujarat Institute Of Disaster Management To Acquire Expertise

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent a specialised team from the Relief Department for a two-day training program in Gujarat to enhance their disaster management skills.

Under the guidance of experts from the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management, the team will undergo rigorous sessions on February 12 and 13, focusing on proactive disaster preparedness and effective crisis management strategies.

Sudhir Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, highlighted the Chief Minister's unwavering emphasis on minimising casualties during disasters.

“The Chief Minister has instructed the department officials to conduct various learning and training initiatives. Recently, a training camp was convened at IIM Lucknow, where 25 Additional District Magistrates received comprehensive training on climate change, sensitivity, and disaster management from experts representing institutions like IIM Lucknow,” he said.

He said that a four-member team from the Relief Department has also been dispatched to the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management for specialised training on February 11.

He said that the team aims to significantly contribute to minimising loss of life during calamitous events, including floods and other emergencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has also established three new State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units in the state.

The state government has also officially recognised 11 types of disasters as state-level calamities like: boat accidents, snakebites, sewer cleaning mishaps, gas leaks, and human-wildlife conflicts.

--IANS

amita/dan