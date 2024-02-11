Hosta AI To Participate In Verisk Elevate 2024: Exploring Verisk Integration And Image-To-Estimate Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOSTON, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hosta AI, a pioneering force in automated property assessments, today announced that it will be participating in the Verisk Elevate 2024 claims conference, a premier insurance industry event that brings together leaders and innovators from across the property insurance and reconstruction industry. Hosta AI's leadership team looks forward to engaging with conference attendees and delving into the latest advancements in AI-powered Image-to-Estimate technology, with a specific focus on the integration of Hosta AI's Image-to-Estimate technology with Verisk, a leading global data analytics and technology partner to the insurance industry.



Hosta AI's founders, CEO Henriette Fleischmann, and CRO Jenna Kinsman, will be in attendance to share insights into this transformative integration. This strategic collaboration combines Hosta AI's pioneering Image-to-Estimate technology, rooted in over a decade of property damage assessment experience, with Verisk's Xactware suite of property estimating suite of solutions. The result is a groundbreaking advancement in property assessments that will be showcased at the conference.



In an environment where insurance carriers are grappling with the surge in claims resulting from non-catastrophic and catastrophic weather events, compounded by the challenges posed by climate change, the industry is at a crossroads. Scaling operations and enhancing efficiencies to meet consumer expectations are paramount.



Hosta AI's patented artificial intelligence technology, rooted in over a decade of property damage assessment experience and built on MIT research, has empowered it to produce highly accurate and detailed estimates from just a few photos. This approach eliminates the need for claims adjusters to visit low-severity loss sites, a process that historically consumed valuable time and resources. This technology streamlines the inspection and estimating process, offering significant operational efficiencies while allowing insurance companies and third-party claims adjusting firms to manage a higher volume of low-severity claims at a significantly lower cost.



Hosta AI welcomes all conference attendees to participate in conversations about the future of property assessments and the transformative potential of AI-powered technology. To learn more about Hosta AI and its presence at Verisk Elevate 2024, please visit or contact Jenna Kinsman at ... or 616.889.1376.



About Hosta AI:



Hosta AI is at the forefront of the transition to virtual property assessment, using cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to address industry challenges, such as rising claims frequency and associated costs, along with labor shortages. The company's Assessment Platform utilizes patented AI, spatial, and material analysis to automate property assessments from a few simple photos, without the need for app downloads. For more information, please visit .



About the Verisk Elevate Claims Conference:



Verisk Elevate 2024 is a premier event in the insurance industry that brings together leaders and innovators from across the property insurance and reconstruction industry, including insurance executives, claims adjusters, managers, and contractors in several trades. Conference attendees will find valuable insights and solutions to enhance their profitability, whether it's sharpening InsurTech and EstimatingTech skills or more broadly exploring the latest trends and strategies for claims excellence. For more information, visit the conference site .



