RJAF Training Aircraft Crashes, Two Pilots Killed

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) - An official from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army announced on Sunday that a GROP training aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) crashed during a routine training mission at the King Hussein Air Base in Mafraq.The crash led to the killing of Major Pilot Omar Atta Abadi and Captain Pilot Muhammad Abdullah Khudair. Both pilots were promptly transported to the Hussein Medical Center following the crash, where they were pronounced dead.The General Command of the Armed Forces has mourned the loss of the two pilots, extending heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and fellow service members.