Israeli Aggression On Gaza Continues, Resulting In Dozens Of Palestinian Casualties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- On the 128th day of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, numerous Palestinians lost their lives and sustained injuries as the Israeli occupation army persistently carried out airstrikes in various areas of the Strip, particularly its central and southern regions.Health sources in Gaza have reported that at least 25 Palestinians were killed, and dozens more were wounded when a house sheltering displaced individuals was bombed east of Rafah in the southern part of the Strip.The occupation artillery also targeted areas in the central region, resulting in additional casualties.This morning, Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense raids on areas south of the city of Khan Yunis in the besieged Gaza Strip.Earlier reports from Palestinian sources stated that a woman was killed, and several others, including a child, were injured when occupation warplanes bombed the Abu Salmiya family's house in Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza.Meanwhile, Israeli occupation aircraft continue their fierce airstrikes in Rafah, raising concerns of an imminent ground invasion in the densely populated city, which is home to over 1.3 million residents and displaced individuals near the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip.Medical sources confirmed that approximately 42 Palestinians lost their lives as a result of occupation raids on homes and vehicles in Rafah since dawn on Saturday.The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has reported an ongoing toll of more than 28,064 martyrs and 67,611 wounded due to the Israeli occupation's aggression. Tragically, many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roadsides, as the occupation hinders ambulance and rescue crews from reaching them.