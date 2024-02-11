Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Daobase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 11, 2024.



OKX Wallet is now integrated with DAOBase , the leading DAO discovery and analytics platform. This integration provides OKX Wallet users with robust DAO profiling and tracking capabilities to complement existing DeFi features in the OKX Wallet. Users can now research DAOs, monitor treasuries and activities, and gauge returns and risks prior to committing funds.

As a DAO search engine and analytics provider, DAOBase aggregates vital on-chain and social data to assess DAO transparency and performance. With comprehensive insights and reputation tracking, DAOBase assists users in making informed decisions regarding DAO participation.

The DAOBase partnership reinforces OKX's focus on expanding DeFi and DAO functionalities natively through its industry-leading wallet platform.

