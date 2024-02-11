US Congress Approves F-16 Fighter Jet Agreement With Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The US Congress
has decided to approve an agreement with Türkiye on the sale of 40
new F-16 fighter jets and the modernization of existing F-16
fighters, said the US embassy in the country on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
US Ambassador Jeff Flake said that Congress' approval this week
of Türkiye's purchase of 40 new and 79 modernized F-16 fighter jets
is a big step forward.
"Türkiye's fleet of F-16s is crucial for NATO forces in ensuring
future interoperability between allies," he said.
On January 27, following Türkiye's decision to ratify Sweden's
NATO accession, Ben Cardin, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, endorsed the sale of F-16 fighter jets to
Türkiye.
