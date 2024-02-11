Zelensky Appoints New Joint Forces Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decrees appointing Yurii Sodol as the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and dismissing Serhii Naiev from this post.

The decrees have been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"To appoint Yuriy Ivanovych Sodol as the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 71/2024 .

According to Decree No. 70/2024 , Zelensky dismissed Naiev as Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.