               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Appoints Pavliuk As Commander Of Ukrainian Ground Forces


2/11/2024 5:13:24 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk as the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

The decree to that effect, No. 69/2024 of February 11, 2024, has been posted on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

Read also: Zelensky appoints new Joint Forces commander

On February 10, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Pavliuk as Ukraine's first deputy defense minister.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN11022024000193011044ID1107837735

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search