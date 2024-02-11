President Appoints Pavliuk As Commander Of Ukrainian Ground Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk as the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.
The decree to that effect, No. 69/2024 of February 11, 2024, has been posted on the website of the head of state.
On February 10, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Pavliuk as Ukraine's first deputy defense minister.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
