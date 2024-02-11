Enemy Suffers Losses Along East Bank Of Dnipro River After Two Assaults

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Along the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Russian troops suffered losses and retreated after two assaults.

The Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Counter-battery warfare is ongoing in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces.

"The enemy is hoping to drive our units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. He dared to carry out two assaults, but traditionally retreated with losses," the post said.

The invaders continue to conduct aerial reconnaissance, using aircraft, artillery and a large number of strike drones of various types.

Illustration photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine