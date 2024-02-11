Zelensky Appoints Plakhuta As Commander Of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Ihor Plakhuta as the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"To appoint Ihor Viktorovych Plakhuta as the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads the decree . Read also:
On February 9, Zelensky said he had appointed Anatoliy Barhylevych as the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in place of Serhiy Shaptala.
Since October 19, 2023, Barhylevych had served as the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
