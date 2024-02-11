Invaders Concentrating Main Efforts On Kupiansk Sector Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on the Kupiansk sector.

Illia Yevlash, head of the press service for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"It is in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops that the enemy is concentrating his main efforts on the Kupiansk sector, particularly near Synkivka and Lyman Pershyi. Intense fighting is going on there now, because Kupiansk is the most important target for the enemy right now in this area. It is one of the logistics hubs that will allow them to move their reserves by rail. In any urbanized area, one can also place command posts, warehouses, and personnel. Therefore, this is a priority target for them in the area of our responsibility," Yevlash said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukrainian defense is quite powerful, "which has been built for a long time... and is being used not to the advantage of the enemy, since the enemy has not been able to pass through our mine blast fortification barriers for quite a long time."

"We remember that the enemy started his offensive in the middle of October, which is still going on, but it cannot last forever. Of course, the enemy needs a lot of resources for this. Even though he is quite powerful and large, this does not mean that he will constantly carry out offensive operations," Yevlash said.

He added that the enemy is trying to support these actions until the so-called presidential elections, because it is very important for the Russians to show some results.

"Now we don't notice some powerful formations or offensive groups. Yes, there may be some local reinforcements, but there is no chance that they will move forward and achieve any success since Kharkiv demonstrated back at the beginning of the full-scale invasion that it is a Ukrainian city," Yevlash said, commenting on the possibility that the occupiers are preparing an offensive on Kharkiv.

Illustration photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine