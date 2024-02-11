Ukrainian Intelligence Confirms Russia Using Starlink Systems On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has confirmed that Russian invaders are increasingly using Starlink satellite systems on the battlefield.

That's according to a statement posted on the intelligence agency's website , Ukrinform reports.

According to intelligence, an interception of the invaders' conversation shows that to establish access to the internet, Starlink terminals were installed in the units of the 83rd Air Assault Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which operate in the Donetsk region near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Ukrainian intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said the scope of use of Starlink terminals by Russian forces in the war was increasing.

"Yes, there have been cases of Russian invaders using such devices, and this is beginning to become systemic," he said.