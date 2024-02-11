King Of Saudi Arabia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia
Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud sent a cable of congratulation to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his
re-election for a new presidential term.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the King expressed his
sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the
Azerbaijani President and to the people of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, further progress and prosperity.
MENAFN11022024000195011045ID1107837726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.