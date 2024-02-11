Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Resounding Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Crown Prince and
Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sent a cable of
congratulation to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev on his re-election for a new presidential term.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Crown Prince expressed
his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the head
of state and to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, further
progress and prosperity.
