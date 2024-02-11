Final Results Of Pakistan's General Election 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (NNN-APP) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), today announced the complete results of the country's General Election 2024, held on Feb 8.

According to the election results announced for the National Assembly (NA), or the lower house of the country's parliament, independent candidates got 101 seats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif got 75 seats, and the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari got 54 seats.

Haq Shaheed), Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party and the National Party got one seat each. The ECP announced the result of 262 out of 266 seats for the NA after the country held general elections on Feb 8, to elect a government for the next five-year term. The election body of the country postponed voting for one seat, due to the death of a candidate and withheld the result for one seat and announced partial re-voting for it.– NNN-APP



The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan got 17 seats, the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan got four seats, the Pakistan Muslim League got three seats, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Balochistan National Party got two seats each, while Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (Zia