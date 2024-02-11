Lebanon's Snow-Capped Mountains Paint Captivating Scene, Attract Ski Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Fawaz Al-Otaibi

BEIRUT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- The snow-capped Lebanese mountains, with heights ranging between 900 to 2,400 meters above sea levels, have ski enthusiasts dashing to join the much anticipated winter sports season.

Lebanese Minister of Tourism, Waleed Nassar, spoke to KUNA on the unstable local and regional conditions affecting the country, commenting that despite such conditions the ski season kicked off with satisfactory turnout.

He mentioned that the Ministry working on readying popular ski sites to promote Lebanon as the Arab capital for winter tourism 2024.

The country, he elucidated, is in possession of all factors attracting Arab and foreign tourists, but remains in need for stability to arrive at its full potential.

Number of tourists last December reached around 300,000 with most being Lebanese expatriates, Minister Nassar stated.

He further added that the Ministry is preparing tourism packages in cooperation with airlines and travel agencies to accommodate all travel needs.

President of Lebanese Ski Federation, Fredy Keirouz, told KUNA of the effects of climate change on the ski season, delaying it so that it now begins in January rather than December.

He commented that all ski sites are poised and ready to receive ski enthusiasts, and that they have logged adequate numbers in spite of regional conditions, and the Gaza crisis.

Keirouz added that weekend and public holidays invigorate the scene with hotels and restaurants buzzing with visitors.

He hoped that snow would continue to fall throughout March to allow for the highest numbers of enthusiasts to visit.

Nicole Wakim, manager at a ski resort, told KUNA that turnout is picking up pace, saying that facilities such as this one anticipate the season fervently to be able to practice its activities.

She touched on rising price of resorts and services, attributing it to the increasing price of combustibles any by extension logistics.

She spoke of the resort saying that it provides skiers an alpine experience with sharp twisting routes, high leaps, hiking trips and snowmobiles. (end)

