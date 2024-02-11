Speaker Al-Saadoun Congratulates Iran On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council Mohammad Ghalibaf on his country's national day. (end) ae

