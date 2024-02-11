India Takes Extraordinary Measures Ahead Of Farmers' Protests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities on Sunday suspended internet services, sealed several border roads and deployed paramilitary and police forces in north Indian state of Haryana ahead of a planned massive farmers' protest in New Delhi.

Authorities in Haryana and New Delhi took several measures including sealing of roads, erecting barricades and deploying massive forces ahead of the farmers' protest scheduled to take place on Tuesday in the capital, local media reports said.

Two major umbrella farmers organizations, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, announced the "Delhi Chalo" (Let us go to Delhi) march by more than 200 farmers' unions on February 13.

The farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are protesting to force the central government address their grievances including enactment of a law to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

Haryana government suspended mobile internet services in seven districts including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa from today until February 13. Barricades were erected and roads leading to Delhi were closed in several places across Haryana.

Delhi security authorities also took several measures including sealing of roads, erecting barricades and deploying large numbers of security personnel to prevent the farmers from reaching the capital.

New Delhi had witnessed massive farmers' protests that lasted for almost a year in 2020-21, demanding scrap of controversial anti-farmers laws. (end)

