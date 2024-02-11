Kuwaiti Speaker Congratulates Qatar, Jordan On AFC Football Accomplishments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- The Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent congratulatory cables on Sunday to lawmakers in Qatar and Jordan on the occasion of their accomplishments in the AFC Football Cup 2023, which was held recently in Doha.

Al-Saadoun congratulated the Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar, Hassan Al-Ghanim on Qatar's national team victory of the Asian Cup.

He also sent two cables to the Jordanian President of the Senate, Faisal Al-Fayez, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmad Al-Safadi, in which he congratulated Jordan for placing second place in the tournament. (end)

ae













MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107837688