Official: Kuwait Witnesses Heavy Rainfall, Emergency Teams Monitoring Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Emergency teams are working continuously to monitor critical sites and internal roads amidst rainfall accumulation and sewage draining, the spokesperson of Ministry of Public Works, Engineer Ahmad Al-Saleh said on Sunday.

The country is witnessing thunderstorms, in the southern and central parts in the first few hours of the day, as the involved teams are fulfilling their duty in checking all the routes to ensure safety, Al-Saleh added to KUNA.

He reaffirmed that there were no water congestions on highways, adding that the Public Authority Roads and Transportation (PARTS) were handling all the complaints registered through the hotline 150.

Kuwait Meteorological Center expected that the country would witness unsettlement of the weather starting tonight, as the chances of rainfall gradually increase, where it could vary in intensity from moderate to heavy, with chances of hail falling in some areas. (end)

