GCC Chief Congratulates Qatar On Winning '23 AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Riyadh, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Sunday congratulated the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of the Qatari team's winning the 2023 Asian Football Cup.

In a press release on Secretariat General of the GCC, Al-Budaiwi commended Qatar on this great sporting triumph, which is added to the list of milestones achieved by the Gulf country.

The Secretary General also praised the distinguished and professional organization of Qatar of this tournament, stressing that it reflected the rich sporting heritage of Qatar and strengthens its position as a hub for international sporting events.

He further highlighted Qatar's success in organizing the 2022 FIFA World Cup and its support for promoting the development of sports on regional and global levels. (end)

