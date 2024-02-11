Thai-Cambodian Reset A Symptom Of A Wider Problem

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On February 2, three political activists, including Lim Sokha, a senior member of the Candlelight Party, the once fledgling opposition party that was banned from participation in Cambodia's sham July 2023 elections, were arrested in Thailand after seeking asylum and being granted refugee status.

Fears were that the three outspoken activists, who planned to hold a protest during Hun Manet's visit to Thailand on February 7, were rounded up because the two governments were working in concert to prevent “interference in Cambodian internal politics” on Thai soil.



After being arrested, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin assured his Cambodia n counterpar , Hun Manet, that it is Thailand's policy not to allow anyone to use Thai soil“as a platform to interfere in internal affairs or conduct harmful activities against our neighboring countries.”

While the three were eventually processed by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and allowed to depart to another country, recent cooperation between Thailand, partially billed now as a“semi-democratic” state, and the repressive one-party Cambodian autocracy signals a broader move in the wrong direction – and it's not Thailand that started it. Others have made the same critical mistakes.

