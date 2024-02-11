Dr.Nitin Bansal Of NBN Global Limited Accorded Honorary Doctorate In International Trade By California University USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Nitin Bansal,Executive Chairman and Managing Director,NBN Global Limited

NBN Global Limited Hong Kong

Dr Nitin Bansal

Visionary Leader Dr. Nitin Bansal was conferred the prestigious title for his significant contributions and accomplishments in international trade & Commerce

- Dr Nitin BansalCALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Nitin Bansal , the visionary global entrepreneur founded NBN Global Limited from scratch in the early 2000 when the global pharmaceutical industry was witnessing a significant change in its operating model. Dr Nitin Bansal led the company from the front through hard work, commitment & an undying passion & relentless drive to achieve growth through building a world-class pharmaceutical empire. Headquartered in Mumbai, Dr Nitin Bansal has been a change agent & a prominent figure in the world pharmaceutical market fostering innovation, economic growth, and improvements in the quality of life through a policy of compassionate healthcare. In the annual convocation of By California Public University , Dr. Nitin Bansal , Promoter and Managing Director NBN Global Limited., was conferred an "Honorary Doctorate in International Trade " by the prestigious California Public University USA for his exemplary contribution of over 25 years in the field of Pharmaceuticals.The visionary business leader, philanthropist and innovator in pharmaceutical business has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his significant contribution to the pharmaceutical business, commitment to the promotion of healthcare & its affiliated services, and support of being a change agent in healthcare administration. Dr Nitin Bansal's entrepreneurial spirt and successes are rightly celebrated, but his generous philanthropy, particularly his constant quest to improve the wellbeing of the world community through path breaking initiatives in healthcare & pharmaceuticals, will have an impactful & lasting legacy.Speaking on this Dr Nitin Bansal said, "I am immensely delighted to receive this Honorary Doctorate from prestigious California Public University. It indeed is a very proud moment for me, and.I am looking forward to contribute more innovation and new pathways for research in healthcare space specially the emerging space of herbal innovations. This recognition has given me additional responsibility to improve patients' health by consistently delivering high quality, safe and effective pharmaceutical products and services that meet customer expectations across the globe through current good manufacturing practices, state of the art technology, competent workforce and efficient management. NBN Global Limited Hong Kong is committed to our core values to be a global leader with a strong adherence to corporate governance."NBN Global Limited Hong Kong has gained recognition as a world-class provider of small molecule process chemistry, custom synthesis services and full life-cycle API and drug intermediates medical devices electronic health devices Rare Metals and Technology Transfer and Software Services for the global pharmaceutical industry.Dr Nitin Bansal, the Executive Chairman and Managing Director of NBN Global Limited holds a Bachelor's 'Degree in Commerce and has around 25 years of experience in International Trade. Dr Nitin Bansal has received many prestigious awards & recognitions as a business leader of the repute in Hong Kong. Dr Nitin Bansal is a highly respected business leader with an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Nitin has garnered extensive expertise in Business Development and Operations across diverse sectors, including Telecom, Retail, Real Estate, and Human Resources Nitin has demonstrated visionary acumen while maintaining a sustainable growth mindset throughout his professional career. His wide-ranging experience has honed his ability to navigate complex business landscapes, identify industry needs, and recommend effective solutions.

