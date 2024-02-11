Gujarat Agriculture Minister Suffers Stroke, Hospitalised

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Gujarat's Minister of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Raghavji Patel was admitted to the hospital following a brain hemorrhage stroke.
The doctors have said that the 65-year-old minister's condition is improving.
Patel suffered the brain stroke in Jamnagar while attending a program.
Dr. Sanjay Tilala, a neurosurgeon at Rajkot's Synergy Hospital said that Patel received primary treatment at a local hospital in Jamnagar before being referred to their facility.
Patel joined politics in 2012 and won his maiden assembly seat in the same year from Jamnagar-Gramya seat on Congress ticket. However, Patel joined BJP in 2017.
