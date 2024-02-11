Ashutosh Kulkarni’S Valentine Day’S Surprise For Partner Includes Drive & Dinner

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni shared his romantic plans for Valentine's Day, detailing how he intends to surprise his partner with a delightful evening of drive, followed by a special dinner.
Talking about Valentine's Day, Ashutosh, who essays Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in the show 'Atal' said:“Valentine's Day is the day of love and affection, a day dedicated to love, be it your partner, friends, and family. It is about celebrating love. However, I don't feel I need to confine and celebrate love just one day out of 365 days.”
“I am openly expressive, consistently letting my partner, Ruchika, know how much I value and appreciate her constant presence. Despite my busy schedule, on February 14, I have plans to surprise her, but those are under wraps (laughs). I won't miss the chance to express my love. I plan to take her for a brief drive and dinner at her favourite restaurant,” he shared.
The actor further added:“Knowing her love for sunsets, I once surprised her with a trip to Mahabaleshwar, a few hours away from our Pune home – perhaps the best Valentine's Day gift she's received. Her favourites are my favourites, making that the most cherished gift.”
'Atal' airs on &TV.
--IANS
sp/kvd
MENAFN11022024000231011071ID1107837673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.