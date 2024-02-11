Right-Hand Drive 2024 'CEO' Yukon Denali XL With A Bespoke Luxury Interior

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The right-hand drive CEO by Autogroup International

Autogroup's CEO SUV - Luxury Interior

Autogroup International The CEO summary

Meet The CEO - A stunning right-hand drive GMC Yukon Denali XL with a private jet style, bespoke interior offering extraordinary luxury, comfort and privacy.

- Rob Hill - CEOCOLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autogroup International , the leader for 30-years in right-hand drive vehicle conversion and luxury transformation, has announced the release of their latest creation – the right-hand drive 2024 'CEO' Yukon Denali XL with its 'private jet' style luxury rear cabin. This luxury SUV boasts a bespoke rear cabin interior, including a 4.5” raised roof, Rolls Royce style starlight headliner, a pair of premium Maybach-style captain's chairs, and a sliding privacy partition with a 40” HD TV.With over three decades of expertise in vehicle design, engineering, transformation, and manufacturing, the right-hand drive 2024 'CEO' Yukon Denali is set to revolutionize the luxury SUV market. Designed for Heads of state, dignitaries, celebrities, royal families, and senior business leaders and available in over sixty right-hand drive countries worldwide.The right-hand drive 2024 'CEO' Yukon Denali XL is the ultimate combination of luxury and functionality. By removing the existing middle and rear seats and transforming the rear cabin the bespoke interior is designed to provide the utmost comfort and convenience for its passengers. The 4.5” raised roof allows for more headroom, while the Rolls Royce style starlight headliner adds a touch of elegance. The premium Maybach-style captain's chairs provide unparalleled comfort, and the sliding privacy partition with a 40” HD TV ensures privacy and entertainment on the go. The Sonos sound system completes the luxurious experience, making every ride a memorable one.According to Autogroup International's CEO, the right hand drive 2024 'CEO' Yukon Denali XL is the result of years of research, development, and innovation.“We are excited to introduce the right-hand drive 2024 'CEO' Yukon Denali XL to the luxury, super premium market. This SUV is the best in the world and is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the ultimate in luxury and functionality. With our expertise and attention to detail, we have created a vehicle that exceeds all expectations and sets a new standard for right hand drive luxury SUVs.”

