(MENAFN) In the lead-up to Tucker Carlson's highly-anticipated interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the American establishment media was quick to pre-judge the conversation as potential propaganda. Notable figures, including former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, labeled Carlson a "useful idiot" before having any insight into the interview's content. The skepticism stemmed from Carlson's departure from Fox News and his move to an independent platform, X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist."



The establishment media's reaction reflected an apparent discomfort with the lack of control or influence they typically exert over narratives. The interview, conducted without the oversight of an establishment figure, hinted at a departure from the usual framing favored by Western media during times of conflict.



The journalistic community's reluctance appeared tinged with professional jealousy, as Carlson secured an opportunity that many credible journalists would eagerly embrace. Journalists from major outlets, such as CNN and the BBC, confirmed their own unsuccessful attempts to secure interviews with Putin, highlighting the unique appeal of Carlson's format, extensive audience reach, and freedom from establishment media constraints.



While critics dismissed the interview prematurely, Carlson's engagement with Putin provided a valuable contribution to the journalistic record. The media landscape benefits from diverse perspectives, and the interview showcased an alternative platform's ability to present nuanced discussions beyond the confines of traditional media constraints.





