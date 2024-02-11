Kim says North Korea has to be ready to conquer South

(MENAFN) In a significant address commemorating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean Army, leader Kim Jong-un has issued a stark warning, stating that North Korea must be prepared to seize South Korean territory in the event of an "emergency." Kim praised the military for its role in protecting the country from perceived external threats and emphasized the need to be vigilant against imperialist military threats, blackmail, and the risk of war.



Highlighting the strained relations with Seoul, Kim characterized South Korean authorities as the "most harmful and unchangeable enemy" of Pyongyang. Against this backdrop, he revealed that North Korean policymakers had made a national decision to "occupy and pacify" South Korean territory in the face of emergencies.



The warning follows Kim's previous declaration in December ruling out reunification with Seoul, citing fundamental ideological differences. Last month, he urged the national parliament to designate South Korea as the "number one hostile country." The historical division between the two Koreas persists since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War, marked by the absence of a peace treaty.



Tensions have escalated recently with North Korea conducting multiple missile launches and criticizing South Korea for joint military drills with the United States. The potential for military action has raised concerns, with United States officials reportedly expressing worries about North Korea taking "lethal military action" against Seoul. However, some doubt the likelihood of a full-scale attack by Pyongyang.



As geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula continue to evolve, Kim's latest remarks signal a heightened state of readiness and reinforce North Korea's assertive stance in the region. The international community closely watches developments, emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and promote stability.



