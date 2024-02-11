Three UAE Troops, One Bahraini Officer Killed In Somalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defense announced Sunday the martyrdom of three members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force, along with the injury of two others, in an armed act in the Republic of Somalia.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), this occurred "while fulfilling their mission to train and qualify the Somali Armed Forces as part of a bilateral agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Somalia, that falls within the military cooperation between the two countries".

The United Arab Emirates continues to coordinate and cooperate with the Somali government in investigating this armed act, the ministry confirmed.