Asian Cup Champions Parade In Open-Bus, Fans Celebrate At Lusail Boulevard

Doha, Qatar: Following Qatar's coronation as Asian champions, the celebrations continued at the Lusail Boulevard.

Players boarded an open-top bus for a victory parade, as fireworks adorned Qatar's sky. The team and fans celebrated Al Adaam winning the title of the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Football Cup Qatar 2023, after its victory over Jordan 3-1.



A large number of Al Annabi fans after the game made their way to the Lusail Boulevard to celebrate and express their overwhelming joy at this great victory for Qatari football.