(MENAFN) Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has launched a scathing attack on journalist Tucker Carlson for his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Clinton warned of a "fifth column" in the United States allegedly doing Moscow's bidding, labeling Carlson a "useful idiot" in an interview with MSNBC host Alex Wagner.



Carlson, a former Fox News host, has been known for his contrarian stance on the United States-Russia standoff and the Ukraine conflict. He became the first American journalist to secure an interview with Putin since the escalation of hostilities in February 2022. Clinton accused him of spreading misinformation and parroting Putin's "pack of lies" about Ukraine, suggesting that Russian media is making a mockery of him.



Expressing concern about the mistrust some Americans have regarding Washington's positions, Clinton questioned why certain Republicans align with Putin's narrative and why some Americans believe Moscow over their own intelligence agencies. She specifically referenced former President Donald Trump's inclination to trust Putin over the findings of 17 United States intelligence agencies, referring to the 2016 memo accusing Moscow of cyber attacks to influence the election.



Clinton's critique highlights the ongoing debate within the United States about media influence, foreign interference, and the role of journalists in shaping public opinion. The interview with Putin has stirred controversy, raising questions about the objectivity of media coverage, the impact of personal perspectives on international relations, and the broader implications for United States-Russian relations.







