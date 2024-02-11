Biden dismisses claims about his weak memory

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has vehemently denied accusations questioning his ability to recall key events, despite a recent Justice Department report characterizing him as an "elderly man with a poor memory." The President's response comes in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Hur's decision not to prosecute him for mishandling classified information, as outlined in a 345-page document released by Hur's office.



The report detailed an investigation into materials retained by Biden at his personal properties after leaving the vice president's office in 2017, some of which were shared with the ghostwriter of his memoirs. While the special counsel opted not to pursue charges, citing the likelihood of presenting Biden as a sympathetic figure with a poor memory, the President faced criticism for his handling of classified documents.



Hur's report indicated that Biden viewed the materials as memorabilia and personal property, considering himself entitled to keep them due to his status as a "historic figure." Drawing a parallel with former President Ronald Reagan, who retained personal diaries at home containing classified information, the report explored the subjective nature of preserving such materials.



Several instances were cited in the document where Biden's memory failed during interviews with Hur's team. The President struggled to recall specific details, including when he served as vice president, the start of his second term, and even the approximate time of his son Beau's death. Records from a 2017 conversation with a ghostwriter suggested significant limitations in Biden's memory at that time.



As Biden defends his memory and justifies his actions regarding the retained materials, the Justice Department's report raises questions about the intersection of personal preservation, historical significance, and the responsibilities associated with handling classified information.



The ongoing scrutiny may impact public perception and further fuel debates about transparency, accountability, and the cognitive capabilities of the President.





